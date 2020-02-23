Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,465 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,465 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $277.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.76 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.