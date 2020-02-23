Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,440 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,440 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

