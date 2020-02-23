Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.45 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after acquiring an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,691 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 116,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares in the last quarter.

Crocs stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

