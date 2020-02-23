Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $24.68 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070 over the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

