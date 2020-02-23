Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.80.

