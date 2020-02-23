Basic Attention Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.35 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $393.99 million and $77.35 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,897,393 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Liqui, WazirX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, DDEX, BitBay, Bittrex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Upbit, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Binance, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Huobi, Livecoin, ABCC, Poloniex, Koinex, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

