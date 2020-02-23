Bata (BTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $201.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $58,545.00 and $201.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00802980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 786.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.