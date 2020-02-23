Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $70.00 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAMXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

