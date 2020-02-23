Beacon Market Cap Hits $106,935.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $106,935.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00345732 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022243 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,308,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,160 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.