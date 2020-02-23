Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0125 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $26,205.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00492234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.28 or 0.06595365 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00065349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010233 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,576,705 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

