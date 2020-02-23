Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.75 ($117.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 stock opened at €142.00 ($165.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.23. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €72.30 ($84.07) and a twelve month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.