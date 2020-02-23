Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $40,277.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.68. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 216,812,754 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.