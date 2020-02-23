Bezant Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $236,058.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

