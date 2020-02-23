Bezop (BEZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,751.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Bezop has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $165,068.00 and $1,751.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Exrates, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.