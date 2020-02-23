BHPCoin Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $22.06 million and $2.19 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00011148 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bithumb and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.