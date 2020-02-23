BidiPass Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. BidiPass has a market cap of $5.02 million and $1.32 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00492617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.06535809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.