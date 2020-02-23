Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Big Lots worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Big Lots by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Big Lots by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

BIG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 1,336,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,722. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

