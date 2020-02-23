Binance Coin Price Hits $22.80 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, DDEX and Trade Satoshi. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and $379.26 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Exrates, IDEX, AirSwap, LBank, HitBTC, Bancor Network, FCoin, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

