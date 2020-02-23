BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

BMRN traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,571. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,495 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 107,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,514 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

