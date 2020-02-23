Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $973,964.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bismuth has a market cap of $973,964.00 and $6,149.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

