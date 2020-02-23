Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $13.45 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 60.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $13.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $29.89 or 0.00305515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000684 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.