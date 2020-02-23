BitBar (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $248.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $113,503.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00025394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,640.21 or 1.97765584 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,891 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.