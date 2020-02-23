Bitblocks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,605.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $379,067.00 and $18,605.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00049009 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,831.91 or 0.99522893 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00074674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000435 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 219,511,301 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

