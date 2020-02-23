bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $239.84 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,523,100 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

