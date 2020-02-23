BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,206.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a total market cap of $2,206.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00851891 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001899 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

