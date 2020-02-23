BitCoal Price Tops $0.0005 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $2,218.00 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00856372 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001994 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

