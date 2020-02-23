Bitcoin Cash Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $394.85 or 0.03992186 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare and Livecoin. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.22 billion and $3.98 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,879.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00774511 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,294,350 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC, FCoin, GOPAX, Bitso, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, EXX, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Mercado Bitcoin, and many others.

