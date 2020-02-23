Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $321,794.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00635210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00120124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 279.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

