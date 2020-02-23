Bitcoin Planet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.01090587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048440 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00218638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065987 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

