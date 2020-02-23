Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Cap of $38,858.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $38,858.00 and approximately $2,085.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.02949272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00230397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,306,121 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

