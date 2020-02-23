BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $19,999.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $19,999.00 and $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,266,324 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

