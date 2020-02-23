BitcoinZ Market Cap Reaches $701,518.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exrates and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $701,518.00 and approximately $32,312.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00626584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00119688 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 294.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000643 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,391,635,218 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

