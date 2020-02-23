BitcoinZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,238.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $719,766.00 and approximately $34,238.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00641996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00105803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00121257 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 409.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,387,010,218 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exrates and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

