BitGreen Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.82 million and $51,922.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025009 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.12 or 0.02725099 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002333 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000628 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017253 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,344,922 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

