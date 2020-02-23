BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $14,095.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $14,095.00 and approximately $471,496.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.02936965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00230174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

