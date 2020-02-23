BitRent (RNTB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 55.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. BitRent has a market cap of $24,784.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

