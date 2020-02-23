BitRent (RNTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. BitRent has a total market cap of $24,802.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitRent has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitRent

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OTCBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

