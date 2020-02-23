bitUSD Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $49.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,281,400 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

