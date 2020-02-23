Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00345486 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021732 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

