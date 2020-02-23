Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Achieves $11,673.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $11,673.00 and $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,832.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.02737481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.45 or 0.03998649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00798976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00847249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00097253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009623 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00638211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,845 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.