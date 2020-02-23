BLAST (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $220,638.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,333,723 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

