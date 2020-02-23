Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $2.27 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00022945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $37,537.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,603,591 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.