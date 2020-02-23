Blockpass Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $393,215.00 and $6,434.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

