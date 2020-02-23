Blockport Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $10,606.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Blockport has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

