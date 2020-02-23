BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and approximately $11,500.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010483 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000448 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,781,444 coins and its circulating supply is 26,238,478 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.