Bloom (BLT) Price Tops $0.0335

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,221.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, TOPBTC and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

