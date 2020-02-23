Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.46 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

