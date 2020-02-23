Blue Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $296,418.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $296,418.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00480700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.13 or 0.06547359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027740 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

