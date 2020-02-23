Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $198,306.00 and $44.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

