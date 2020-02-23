Bluzelle Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $320,391.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00492822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.06560182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,692,053 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

